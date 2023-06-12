Firefighters respond to diesel spill at Louisiana State Archives Building

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters with the St. George Fire Department responded to a large diesel spill at the Louisiana State Archives Building on Sunday, June 11.

According to the St. George Fire Department, crews responded to the building on Essen Lane around 9:30 p.m.

After arriving at the scene, firefighters found about 200 gallons of diesel spilled on the fourth floor in the building’s generator room. The spill was described as a “fairly large hazardous materials scene.”

Crews remained on the scene for about four hours to ensure the safety of everyone.

Diesel spill at Louisiana State Archives Building (St. George Fire Department)

A contracted cleanup crew was called in to clean up the scene and properly dispose of all materials.

No injuries were reported.

