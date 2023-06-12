FEMA grants Louisiana hurricane relief aid

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - La. Sen. Bill Cassidy announced Louisiana will receive over $35 million from FEMA in hurricane relief.

Approximately $1 million will go to the city of Lake Charles for emergency protective measures to demolish private structures damaged as a result of Hurricane Laura.

The remaining grant money will be distributed as follows:

Grant Awarded Recipient Project Description $7,545,673.28 New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board This grant will provide federal funding for repairs as a result of Hurricane Katrina. $24,599,524.03 Governor’s Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) This grant will provide federal funding for state management costs as a result of Hurricane Katrina. $1,089,922.36 Governor’s Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) This grant will provide federal funding for state management costs as a result of Hurricane Rita. $1,126,843.33 Governor’s Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) This grant will provide federal funding for state management costs as a result of Hurricane Rita.

KPLC has reached out to Cassidy’s office for an explanation as to why this money is being reimbursed for hurricanes Katrina and Rita so many years later, and we have not gotten a response yet.

