Date set for 2023 Chuck Fest

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A date has been set for the 2023 Chuck Fest.

Chuck Fest will be held from noon to midnight on Saturday, Oct. 14, in downtown Lake Charles, according to the Arts & Humanities Council of SWLA.

Bands and vendors for the free festival have yet to be announced.

Click HERE to follow Chuck Fest on Facebook or click HERE to follow the Arts & Humanities Council.

