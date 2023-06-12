Date set for 2023 Chuck Fest

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A date has been set for the 2023 Chuck Fest.

Chuck Fest will be held from noon to midnight on Saturday, Oct. 14, in downtown Lake Charles, according to the Arts & Humanities Council of SWLA.

Bands and vendors for the free festival have yet to be announced.

