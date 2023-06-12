Authorities searching for missing Texas woman

Harris County, TX (KPLC) - Harris County Sheriff’s Office is attempted to locate a missing woman named Margaret Bradford.

Bradford, 74, drives a white 2010 Toyota Tundra with the Texas license plate 9794BA. Her vehicle was last seen in Shreveport on June 10, 2023.

She is 5-foot-tall, weighs about 140 pounds, and has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

According to the report, she has been in Arkansas, Mississippi, Louisiana and possibly Florida.

An article from Fox 26 said officials learned Bradford was returning home to Houston and became disoriented heading back.

