Allen Parish School Board deadlocks for 5th time on superintendent vote

Allen Parish, LA (KPLC) - The eight-member Allen Parish School Board has deadlocked the vote for a new superintendent for an unprecedented fifth time.

It’s been a tie between Instructional Supervisor Brad Soileau and Transportation Supervisor Kenney Courville.

The votes remained the same. Pete Cavenah, Greg Monceaux, Carolyn Manuel and Kevin Tyler casted their vote for Courville while the other half - Sally Moreaux, Cathy Farris, Karen Reed and Carleen Mahfaffey - voted for Soileau.

Over the last month, not a single person on the board has changed their vote, leaving what happens after current superintendent Kent Reed leaves up for discussion.

Just last year the board added an 8th district, making an even number of board members – and without a way of breaking tied votes.

The board plans to ask questions to the two candidates tomorrow and will also decide on an interim superintendent.

According to the Louisiana legislature, the interim will have the same power and authority as any other superintendent. The interim can stay in this position for six months or until a vote is reached. And just like any superintendent, the person must be certified.

