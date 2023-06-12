50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Allen Parish School Board deadlocks for 5th time on superintendent vote

By Jakob Evans
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Allen Parish, LA (KPLC) - The eight-member Allen Parish School Board has deadlocked the vote for a new superintendent for an unprecedented fifth time.

It’s been a tie between Instructional Supervisor Brad Soileau and Transportation Supervisor Kenney Courville.

The votes remained the same. Pete Cavenah, Greg Monceaux, Carolyn Manuel and Kevin Tyler casted their vote for Courville while the other half - Sally Moreaux, Cathy Farris, Karen Reed and Carleen Mahfaffey - voted for Soileau.

Over the last month, not a single person on the board has changed their vote, leaving what happens after current superintendent Kent Reed leaves up for discussion.

Just last year the board added an 8th district, making an even number of board members – and without a way of breaking tied votes.

The board plans to ask questions to the two candidates tomorrow and will also decide on an interim superintendent.

According to the Louisiana legislature, the interim will have the same power and authority as any other superintendent. The interim can stay in this position for six months or until a vote is reached. And just like any superintendent, the person must be certified.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shelter-in-place and evacuation orders have been lifted for the Graywood subdivision and...
Shelter-in-place and evacuation lifted around Calcasieu Refining
A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets in the early hours of...
Two-vehicle accident claims life of 19-year-old
CPSO investigating shooting at Huber Park
CPSO: One dead in shooting near Huber Park
Tickets for this year's home will go on sale June 6th!
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
Fueling system on fire at Jeff Davis Electric Fulton substation
Fire extinguished at Jeff Davis Electric Fulton substation

Latest News

Historic building, Central School reopens after hurricane repairs
Historic Central School reopens after hurricane repairs
Kids get creative at summer arts camp
Kids get creative at summer arts camp
Kids get creative at summer arts camp
Imperial art camp
McNeese high school round up
McNeese holds ‘High School Round-up’ for future nurses