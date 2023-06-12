50/50 Thursdays
2 people injured in shooting at Civic Center

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles Police responded to a 911 call of a shooting last night around 10:30 p.m. at the Civic Center.

Deputy Chief of Investigations Franklin Fondel confirmed two people were shot.

According to Fondel, they received non-life threatening injuries and were transported to a local hospital.

The police are in the early stages of their investigation.

KPLC will update this story as more information becomes available.

