50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - June 10, 2023

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 10, 2023.

Jay Paul Montgomery, 43, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Brandon Dwayne May, 36, Lake Charles: Theft less than $1,000; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II.

Leslie Kay Sims, 47, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; in park after hours.

Rocky Lynn Benoit, 41, Sulphur: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000.

Paul Robert Henley, 50, Meadows, VA: In park after hours; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II.

David Lynn Smith, 34, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent, Schedule I narcotic; operating while intoxicated; first offense; operating vehicle while license is suspended; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicle; blocking of private driveways, highways and department rights of way, penalties.

Tanner Thomas Littleton, 24, Lake Charles: Battery of a dating partner; serious bodily injury.

Nickolas Nelson Rogers, 37, Sulphur: Attempted simple burglary; simple assault; prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia.

Jaimie Ryan Burnette, 40, Sulphur: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II.

Tyre Jermaine Williams, 49, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent, Schedule II narcotic; illegal possession of stolen firearms first offense; prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.

Rahanna Bragg, 40, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery.

Wesley Ray Green, 59, Vinton: Stalking; criminal trespass.

Clarence Bell, 66, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shelter-in-place and evacuation orders have been lifted for the Graywood subdivision and...
Shelter-in-place and evacuation lifted around Calcasieu Refining
Body found in freezer in New Iberia Arby's
Woman identified after body found in restaurant’s freezer
Tickets for this year's home will go on sale June 6th!
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets in the early hours of...
Two-vehicle accident claims life of 19-year-old
CPSO investigating shooting at Huber Park
CPSO: One dead in shooting near Huber Park

Latest News

KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and a mainly dry Sunday ahead
Bomb Threats Affecting Target Stores
Several Louisiana Target stores targeted in bomb threats following Pride Month backlash
Bomb threat names several Louisiana Target stores
LSU first baseman Tre' Morgan (18) celebrates after hitting a home run.
LSU shuts out Kentucky in Game 1 of Super Regional