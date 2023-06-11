SWLA Arrest Report - June 10, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 10, 2023.

Jay Paul Montgomery, 43, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Brandon Dwayne May, 36, Lake Charles: Theft less than $1,000; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II.

Leslie Kay Sims, 47, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; in park after hours.

Rocky Lynn Benoit, 41, Sulphur: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000.

Paul Robert Henley, 50, Meadows, VA: In park after hours; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II.

David Lynn Smith, 34, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent, Schedule I narcotic; operating while intoxicated; first offense; operating vehicle while license is suspended; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicle; blocking of private driveways, highways and department rights of way, penalties.

Tanner Thomas Littleton, 24, Lake Charles: Battery of a dating partner; serious bodily injury.

Nickolas Nelson Rogers, 37, Sulphur: Attempted simple burglary; simple assault; prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia.

Jaimie Ryan Burnette, 40, Sulphur: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II.

Tyre Jermaine Williams, 49, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent, Schedule II narcotic; illegal possession of stolen firearms first offense; prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.

Rahanna Bragg, 40, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery.

Wesley Ray Green, 59, Vinton: Stalking; criminal trespass.

Clarence Bell, 66, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.

