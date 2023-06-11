50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Several Louisiana Target stores targeted in bomb threats following Pride Month backlash

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - Several Target stores in Louisiana were named in bomb threats over the weekend. The email threat was sent to media outlets across the state, naming specifically a store in Baton Rouge and two in Lafayette.

The email accuses the store of bowing “to the wishes of the far-right extremists who want to exterminate us.” Similar emails were sent across the country and claimed to come from supporters of the LGBTQ+ community.

Last month Target removed some items from its stores and made other changes to its LGBTQ+ merchandise nationwide ahead of Pride Month after intense backlash from some customers who confronted workers and tipped over displays.

“Since introducing this year’s collection, we’ve experienced threats impacting our team members’ sense of safety and well-being while at work,” Target said in a statement Tuesday. “Given these volatile circumstances, we are making adjustments to our plans, including removing items that have been at the center of the most significant confrontational behavior.”

On Saturday the Lafayette Target locations were evacuated, but after a search, no devices were found and both stores were cleared to reopen.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shelter-in-place and evacuation orders have been lifted for the Graywood subdivision and...
Shelter-in-place and evacuation lifted around Calcasieu Refining
Body found in freezer in New Iberia Arby's
Woman identified after body found in restaurant’s freezer
Tickets for this year's home will go on sale June 6th!
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets in the early hours of...
Two-vehicle accident claims life of 19-year-old
CPSO investigating shooting at Huber Park
CPSO: One dead in shooting near Huber Park

Latest News

Bomb threat names several Louisiana Target stores
LSU first baseman Tre' Morgan (18) celebrates after hitting a home run.
LSU shuts out Kentucky in Game 1 of Super Regional
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Cameron Parish has expired, a warm Sunday ahead
Beauregard Electric Company, Inc
Power outages affecting Beauregard Electric customers