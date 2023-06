BEAUREGARD, LA (KPLC) - Lightning storms traveling through Beauregard Parish have caused power outages for Beauregard Electric customers.

BECi says crews are working to restore power to customers within two hours of 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 10. Customers in Oakdale and Glemora will be restored later this evening.

