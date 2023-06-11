Phillips 66 welcomes Lake Charles for Family Fun Day

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Even though it’s summer break, that doesn’t mean you can’t learn a thing or two.

Phillips 66 partnered with the City of Lake Charles to host Family Fun Day at Drew Park.

Stations were set up to make slime, make mini lava lamps, and a chance to get up close on some seeing experiments.

“We have different employees out here that are chemical engineers, that are chemists in our labs and they’re able to really talk about the things that they’re doing in terms of like catalyst and chemical reactions, things on a on a different scale here with the children,” Phillips 66 public relations director Megan Hartman said. “And so it’s fun for them to be able to interact and share their love for science.”

The event lasted all morning on Saturday, June 10.

