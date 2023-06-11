Organization looks to make the community more inclusive for children with disabilities

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Look around the next time you are at a store, a restaurant, a park, or anywhere else, ask yourself how someone with a disability would navigate this location.

For mothers like Julia Bourgeois and Deveni Polito, this question is asked every single day as both navigate the world for their children.

“Then you look around and it’s ‘how do you get out of here’ and it’s a ramp that the ramp might have a big pothole in, it’s the little things that aren’t thought about,” Polito said.

Together, they started Families for Inclusion, an organization dedicated to making the community safer and more accessible for their kids and many others with disabilities.

“We’re kind of the voice for them since they don’t have it just yet,” Polito said.

While the organization’s new, the impact Families for Inclusion has is already in action, reaching multiple organizations in the community and even inspiring an inclusivity play area at the new Lake Area Adventure.

“We have been just so embraced by the other nonprofits in the community,” Bourgeois said.

Julia and Deveni both have young children in wheelchairs bounding them to daily struggles, granting patients to be a parent of a child with a disability.

“At the end of the day, it’s exhausting to push the wheelchair every day, or the walker,” Polito said. “Our families, they’re like ‘I don’t know how y’all do it’ and it’s like we have no other choice.”

But for both mothers, they want this to become a more paramount topic to raise awareness and increase inclusion.

“If you know that you have a special needs child, whether it’s a mental disability, physical disability, whatever, reach out to those parents and say, ‘hey, we’re planning this, how can we make sure your kid is included?’,” Bourgeois said.

