Mural’s Kitchen opens in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There’s a new kitchen in town, and here in Louisiana, we certainly love to eat.

If you’re looking for somewhere to sit down real quick and get a bite, Mural’s Kitchen is the newest place to be.

June 10 was its grand opening and you can find a variety of different cuisines there to fill you up.

Mural’s Kitchen is located at 2635 Country Club Rd.

“I’m doing this thing ok. I’m doing this in God’s glory. I pray about this. It’s not about money. I didn’t have to do this, so I was just trying to get all those different little points filled in to make this successful,” co-owner Mural Cormie Jr. said.

if you’re interested in trying out the new spot -- it’s open monday through friday 6am to 6:30 p.m. and on saturday 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 in the afternoon.

