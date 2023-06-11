50/50 Thursdays
McNeese Baseball player Andruw Gonzalez transferring to Miami

By Justin Margolius
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Starting catcher for the McNeese Baseball Andruw Gonzales team is on the move as he has decided to transfer to the University of Miami for his final year of eligibility.

Gonzales, who spent the past two seasons with the Cowboys, finished his career in Lake Charles with four home runs and 42 RBIs.

He now joins a Miami Hurricanes team that finished their season with a (40-19) record and then went on to host a regional as the number eight overall seed in the NCAA tournament.

McNeese will begin the process of bringing in new players to their roster as they head through the summer trying to piece together a team that can get them back to the Southland Conference Tournament Championship in 2024.

