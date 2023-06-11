50/50 Thursdays
Leesville Police searching for missing boy

Missing Leesville boy Adam Perez
Missing Leesville boy Adam Perez(Leesville Police Dept.)
By AnaClare Barras
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Leesville Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 14-year-old boy, Adam Pérez.

Adam left his home on S. Tenth Street in Leesville without permission around 3 a.m. on Friday.

He was last seen wearing blue jogging pants and a black Spongebob Squarepants shirt. He is about 5 feet tall and weighs 90 lbs.

Adam, who has epilepsy, did not take his medications with him.

Anyone with information or who may have seen Adam is asked to contact the Leesville Police Department at 337-238-0331 and press “0″ for the Dispatcher.

