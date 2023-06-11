50/50 Thursdays
Lake Charles man arrested for hit-and-run

By Jakob Evans
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has been arrested on a hit-and-run charge, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office daily booking report.

Simeon Lebleu, 62, was arrested by Lake Charles Police without incident on Friday morning, June 9, on Bennett Road.

He is charged with a felony hit-and-run causing serious bodily injury and booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center.

LCPD’s investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

