Higgins issues press release following controversial Trump tweet

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - La. Rep. Clay Higgins posted a cryptic tweet to Twitter after the historic federal indictment of Donald Trump, eliciting a myriad of angry and confused responses.

Many House Republicans rallied behind Trump after the 37-count indictment, which was unsealed by a grand jury on Thursday. The indictment accuses the former president with the mishandling of classified documents at his Florida estate. The charges include obstructing justice, the unlawful retention of defense information and making false statements, among other crimes.

Rep. Clay Higgins (R) Louisiana, U.S. House of Representatives<br />(Louisiana's 3rd Congressional District) (KNOE)

Higgins was one of the Republicans in Congress to defend Trump, making the following post Thursday to Twitter:

“President Trump said he has been summoned to appear at the Federal Courthouse in Miami on Tuesday, at 3 PM. This is a perimeter probe from the oppressors. Hold. rPOTUS has this. Buckle up. 1/50K know your bridges. Rock steady calm. That is all.”

KPLC reached out to Higgins for an explanation of the tweet, and there was no response.

An article from the Louisiana Illuminator interpreted the tweet and the military jargon used by Higgins, who is a U.S. Army veteran.

“1/50K” refers to the 1:50,000 scale maps the military uses, on which 1 centimeter equals 500 meters. Some social media users have likened “know your bridges” as a message for followers to be ready to respond to what Higgins called “a perimeter probe from the oppressors.” Higgins has long referred to Trump as “rPOTUS,” short for real President of the United States.

The tweet by Higgins led to some backlash, along with confusion.

Author, journalist and professor Jeff Sharlet took the tweet as a call for war, saying, “This isn’t a metaphor. This isn’t slow civil war. This is a congressman calling for the real thing.”

Although Higgins has not responded to our request for an explanation, he did send out a press release today indicating that although “outraged” at the alleged targeted persecution of Trump, they would not be willing to violate the Constitution.

Higgins said in the statement:

“We will fight against this oppression. We are indeed, with every ounce of spirit, fighting against the insidious evil that threatens our beloved Republic, but We the People must fight against oppression legally, peacefully, and within the parameters of our Constitution.”

