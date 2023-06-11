FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Very warm and humid weather ahead this week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The start of the work week will continue the warm and muggy weather from Sunday. Temps on Monday should be a few degrees warmer for highs, and plenty of mugginess to make things feel uncomfortable outdoors. In fact, heat indices will likely touch the triple digits during the afternoon. So if you’re doing anything outside for an extended period of time, be sure to drink plenty of water and take breaks if you will be working outdoors. And of course, this means mostly dry conditions will continue.

The only exception to that may be for our northernmost areas, where a passing disturbance just north of the area may bring an afternoon storm or two. Otherwise, rain chances stay very low for the rest of the area.

By Tuesday, the upper-level high pressure system we’ve talked about will begin to move even closer to SWLA, helping to keep rain chances low. High temperatures through the week look likely to touch the low 90′s, with mid 90′s likely north of I-10. Heat indices in the triple digits will be a daily occurrence for the warmest locations. And rain chances will remain low as well. Again, the only exception to this will be if passing disturbances to the north can sink closer to the area this week. If that occurs, a couple afternoon storms later this week won’t be entirely out of the question, but for now the odds of that happening appear low.

The tropics look to remain just as quiet this week too, with no development expected within the next week.

- Max Lagano

