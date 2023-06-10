Will Wade adds another Assistant Coach his McNeese Basketball staff

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Head Coach of the McNeese Cowboys Basketball team Will Wade continues to add to his team, and this time around it’s a new Assistant Coach in Vernon Hamilton.

Hamilton was most recently the Director of Player Development for the Georgetown Hoyas basketball team and is now the second assistant to be officially named to the staff after the program announced the hire of Brandon Chambers in April.

Coach Hamilton had a prior relationship with Will Wade as he served as the Director of Player Development for LSU when Wade was Head Coach of the Tigers.

As a basketball player Hamilton was a four-year starter for the Clemson Tigers from 2004-2007 and ended his career No. 1 all-time leader in steals at the school with 271. That was sixth in career steals in the Atlantic Coast Conference. He also scored over 1,200 points to finish in the top 25 in school history.

Hamilton then moved on to play basketball overseas professionally and earned defensive player of the year for the Chinese Basketball Association in 2011. He also spent time in the NBA G League where he helped the Colorado 14ers win the NBA G League title in 2009.

After his professional career ended, Hamilton started his coaching career as a Graduate Assistant at Clemson from 2014-2016.

