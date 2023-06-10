SWLA Arrest Report - June 9, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 9, 2023.

Ali Macon Vital, 20, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen firearms; possession of or dealing in firearms with obliterated number or mark; possession of a Schedule I drug; probation detainer.

Kentrell Anthony Williams, 18, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen firearms; possession of or dealing in firearms with obliterated number or mark; possession of Marijuana (14 grams or less).

Marcus Dewayne Watley, 19, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen firearms; possession of or dealing in firearms with obliterated number or mark; possession of Marijuana (14 grams or less); probation detainer.

Demetrius Albert Guillory, 24, Lake Charles: Theft less than $1,000; simple burglary.

India Monet Williams, 33, Lake Charles: Two counts of theft less than $1,000; contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Andres Hernandez, 40, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen firearms; aggravated criminal damage to property; illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments.

Marcus Noel, 36, Lafayette: Contempt of court; probation violation; out-of-state detainer.

Kenneth Dewayne Mott, 33, Sulphur: Traffic laws applying to persons riding bicycles; drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; resisting a police officer with force or violence.

Rachel Nicole Davis, 23, Sulphur: Instate detainer.

Leroy Joseph Touson, 20, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; harassment by telephone communication; simple assault.

Brandon Scott Taylor, 18, DeQuincy: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; contraband.

Simeon Lebleu, 62, Lake Charles: Hit-and-run driving resulting in death or serious bodily injury; first-degree vehicular negligent injuring.

Desmond Lee Guillory, 31, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Juan Valentine Meza, 39, Houston, Tx: Simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; aggravated assault with a firearm.

Terrian Desaraye Barnes, 33, Fulshear, Tx: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Tiffany Lane Penrod, 35, Port Allen: Instate detainer.

Angel Alexandro Avendano, 25, Brownsville, Tx: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Daniel Lejames Doyle, 32, Sulphur: Simple battery; Dating partner abuse child endangerment law.

