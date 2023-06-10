Holly Beach hosts 2nd annual Crab Festival
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The second annual Holly Beach Crab Festival kicked off on June 9.
The event features a crab cookoff, crab bingo, life music with Lukas Meaux and Cajun Beat, and there’s even an axe-throwing booth.
”We’ve been out here since 2010 and there just was nothing going on, so we started creating our own events and having bands and it just became a big community picnic and last year we decided to start honoring some of the businesses around here, and so we had a Crab Festival,” festival organizer Darla Faul said.
“Number one, it’s a free event,” festival organizer Steve Faul said. “How many events can you go to that have live music, food served, and bring your cooler in; there’s none, we do this in Holly Beach.”
The Holly Beach Crab Festival takes place June 9-11, 2023, at Holly Beach, located along the Creole Nature Trail All-American Road.
The event features kids’ games and events, a crab cookoff, crab bingo, live music, axe throwing, food vendors, sand castle-building lessons, a dunking booth, snow cone vendors, DJ Troy, and more. Plan for a relaxing, fun weekend for families and friends to soak up some sun at one of the most popular gulf beaches in Southwest Louisiana.
Friday, June 9, 2023
- 7-10 pm: Meet n’ Greet
- DJ Troy
Saturday, June 10, 2023
- 10 am - 4 pm: Blood drive
- 10 am-10 pm: Kids Corner
- 9 am-11 am: Sandcastle building at the end of Buccaneer.
- 10 am: DJ Troy (DJ tent)
- 10:30-11:30 am: Bingo (on the dancefloor)
- 11:30 am-12 pm: The Audubon Society presentation (DJ tent)
- 12 pm: Cookoff Judging begins
- 12 pm-3 pm: Lukas Meaux & Cajun Beat (Sunset Stage)
- 12 pm-4 pm Axe: Throwing Booth & Dunking Booth
- 3 pm-3:30 pm: Wildlife Presentation
- 3:30-6 pm: Dustin Ray (Sunset Stage)
- 6 pm: FREE Crab dinner (Crab Burger & Slaw) Until gone.
- 6 pm-7 pm: Cookoff winners announced. Sponsors acknowledged.
- 7 pm-10 pm: Jamie Bergeron & The Kickin Cajuns (Sunset Stage)
- 10 pm-12 am: DJ Troy
- 10 am-6 pm: Hi-Licious Street Kitchen
Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Sunday Zydeco Brunch
- 10:30 am - 1 pm: DJ Troy
