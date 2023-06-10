50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Holly Beach hosts 2nd annual Crab Festival

By Barry Lowin
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The second annual Holly Beach Crab Festival kicked off on June 9.

The event features a crab cookoff, crab bingo, life music with Lukas Meaux and Cajun Beat, and there’s even an axe-throwing booth.

”We’ve been out here since 2010 and there just was nothing going on, so we started creating our own events and having bands and it just became a big community picnic and last year we decided to start honoring some of the businesses around here, and so we had a Crab Festival,” festival organizer Darla Faul said.

“Number one, it’s a free event,” festival organizer Steve Faul said. “How many events can you go to that have live music, food served, and bring your cooler in; there’s none, we do this in Holly Beach.”

The Holly Beach Crab Festival takes place June 9-11, 2023, at Holly Beach, located along the Creole Nature Trail All-American Road.

The event features kids’ games and events, a crab cookoff, crab bingo, live music, axe throwing, food vendors, sand castle-building lessons, a dunking booth, snow cone vendors, DJ Troy, and more. Plan for a relaxing, fun weekend for families and friends to soak up some sun at one of the most popular gulf beaches in Southwest Louisiana.

Friday, June 9, 2023

  • 7-10 pm: Meet n’ Greet
  • DJ Troy

Saturday, June 10, 2023

  • 10 am - 4 pm: Blood drive
  • 10 am-10 pm: Kids Corner
  • 9 am-11 am: Sandcastle building at the end of Buccaneer.
  • 10 am: DJ Troy (DJ tent)
  • 10:30-11:30 am: Bingo (on the dancefloor)
  • 11:30 am-12 pm: The Audubon Society presentation (DJ tent)
  • 12 pm: Cookoff Judging begins
  • 12 pm-3 pm: Lukas Meaux & Cajun Beat (Sunset Stage)
  • 12 pm-4 pm Axe: Throwing Booth & Dunking Booth
  • 3 pm-3:30 pm: Wildlife Presentation
  • 3:30-6 pm: Dustin Ray (Sunset Stage)
  • 6 pm: FREE Crab dinner (Crab Burger & Slaw) Until gone.
  • 6 pm-7 pm: Cookoff winners announced. Sponsors acknowledged.
  • 7 pm-10 pm: Jamie Bergeron & The Kickin Cajuns (Sunset Stage)
  • 10 pm-12 am: DJ Troy
  • 10 am-6 pm: Hi-Licious Street Kitchen

Sunday, June 11, 2023

  • Sunday Zydeco Brunch
  • 10:30 am - 1 pm: DJ Troy

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shelter-in-place and evacuation orders have been lifted for the Graywood subdivision and...
Shelter-in-place and evacuation lifted around Calcasieu Refining
Body found in freezer in New Iberia Arby's
Woman identified after body found in restaurant’s freezer
A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets in the early hours of...
Two-vehicle accident claims life of 19-year-old
CPSO investigating shooting at Huber Park
CPSO: One dead in shooting near Huber Park
Tickets for this year's home will go on sale June 6th!
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Latest News

Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 9, 2023.
SWLA Arrest Report - June 9, 2023
Our investigative team has filed a series of public records requests after Kaleigh Fontenot...
New details emerge in pedestrian death on Big lake Road
One dead, two injured in overnight shooting in Sulphur
Authorities announce arrest in W. Verdine St. shooting in Sulphur
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chances for storms return late Saturday, a few strong ones possible