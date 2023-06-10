Holly Beach hosts 2nd annual Crab Festival

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The second annual Holly Beach Crab Festival kicked off on June 9.

The event features a crab cookoff, crab bingo, life music with Lukas Meaux and Cajun Beat, and there’s even an axe-throwing booth.

”We’ve been out here since 2010 and there just was nothing going on, so we started creating our own events and having bands and it just became a big community picnic and last year we decided to start honoring some of the businesses around here, and so we had a Crab Festival,” festival organizer Darla Faul said.

“Number one, it’s a free event,” festival organizer Steve Faul said. “How many events can you go to that have live music, food served, and bring your cooler in; there’s none, we do this in Holly Beach.”

The Holly Beach Crab Festival takes place June 9-11, 2023, at Holly Beach, located along the Creole Nature Trail All-American Road.

The event features kids’ games and events, a crab cookoff, crab bingo, live music, axe throwing, food vendors, sand castle-building lessons, a dunking booth, snow cone vendors, DJ Troy, and more. Plan for a relaxing, fun weekend for families and friends to soak up some sun at one of the most popular gulf beaches in Southwest Louisiana.

Friday, June 9, 2023

7-10 pm: Meet n’ Greet

DJ Troy

Saturday, June 10, 2023

10 am - 4 pm: Blood drive

10 am-10 pm: Kids Corner

9 am-11 am: Sandcastle building at the end of Buccaneer.

10 am: DJ Troy (DJ tent)

10:30-11:30 am: Bingo (on the dancefloor)

11:30 am-12 pm: The Audubon Society presentation (DJ tent)

12 pm: Cookoff Judging begins

12 pm-3 pm: Lukas Meaux & Cajun Beat (Sunset Stage)

12 pm-4 pm Axe: Throwing Booth & Dunking Booth

3 pm-3:30 pm: Wildlife Presentation

3:30-6 pm: Dustin Ray (Sunset Stage)

6 pm: FREE Crab dinner (Crab Burger & Slaw) Until gone.

6 pm-7 pm: Cookoff winners announced. Sponsors acknowledged.

7 pm-10 pm: Jamie Bergeron & The Kickin Cajuns (Sunset Stage)

10 pm-12 am: DJ Troy

10 am-6 pm: Hi-Licious Street Kitchen

Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday Zydeco Brunch

10:30 am - 1 pm: DJ Troy

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.