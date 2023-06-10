FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Some storms possible late Saturday, warm and muggy weather next week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As we end the day Saturday, we’ll still watch for some showers and storms across SWLA. A complex of storms was moving aross far northern parts of the area earlier, with additional activity possible as another complex of storms may develop late this evening. So if you plan to be outside tonight, keep an eye on the sky and radar and head indoors if you hear thunder!

Sunday will feature the start of a calm, but very warm and muggy pattern across SWLA. Temperatures like the past couple days will be set to warm into the upper 80′s and low 90′s for highs. A slight chance for a shower is possible in our northern parishes closer to a departing disturbance, but otherwise we’ll stay partly cloudy and breezy. While the mostly dry weather will be food for outside plans, the downside is that also means heat indices will go up. In fact, some locations, especially north of I-10 could even see values close to triple digits! So if you are planning to be outside, be sure to stay hydrated and stay as cool as possible.

The start of the work week will follow a similar pattern. Temps on Monday could even be a few degrees warmer for highs, but with plenty of mugginess still around to make things feel uncomfortable. A passing disturbance just north into early Tuesday could be enough to bring a few showers to the northernmost parts of the viewing area, but otherwise we’ll stay mainly dry.

By Tuesday, the upper-level high pressure system we’ve talked about will begin to move even closer to SWLA. This will further reduce any rain chances, as well as continue the warm and muggy pattern. High temperatures through the week look likely to touch the low 90′s, with mid 90′s possible north of I-10. With that in mind, heat indices will once again be even warmer, with some locations likely to touch triple digits. So if you will be working or spending time outdoors, remember again to drink plenty of fluids and take breaks.

- Max Lagano

