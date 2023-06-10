Dozens of SWLA players/coaches make LSWA All-State Baseball & Softball teams
Published: Jun. 9, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - This week the final list of LSWA All-State Baseball and Softball teams was released. Here is the full list of players and coaches from Southwest Louisiana that made the teams for this past season.
5A Baseball:
- P - Landon Victorian - Barbe - Jr. - (8-0 Pitching Record)
- P - Jake Brown - Sulphur - Sr. - (10-2 Pitching Record)
- IF - Sam Ardoin - Sam Houston - Sr. (.391 Batting Avg)
- OF - Donovan Lasalle - Barbe - Sr. (.510 Batting Avg) - WON MOST OUTSTANDING PLAYER
- Kasen Bellard, Barbe (Honorable mention)
- Dillion Bird, Sulphur (Honorable mention)
- Bryce Fontenot, Sulphur (Honorable mention)
- Grant Trahan, Barbe (Honorable mention)
- Luke Benoit, Sulphur (Honorable mention)
5A Softball:
- P - Lexi Dibbley - Sam Houston - Sr. (25-3 Pitching Record)
- UTL - Brylie Fontenot - Sam Houston - Sr. - (.393 Batting Avg)
- Emma Thomson, Sulphur (Honorable mention)
- Baleigh Scott, Barbe (Honorable mention)
4A Baseball
- BJ Nichols, Leesville (Honorable mention)
- Carter Causey, Leesville (Honorable mention)
3A Baseball:
- C - Jake LaRocca - St. Louis - Sr. - (.412 Batting Avg)
- IF - Lucas Alexander - Iowa - So. - (.355 Batting Avg)
- OF - Griffin Cooley - Kinder - Sr. - (.462 Batting Avg)
- OF - Landon Schmitz - Kinder Sr. - (.385 Batting Avg)
- UTL - Jace Duhon - South Beauregard - Jr. - (9-1 Pitching Record)
- James Reina, St. Louis (Honorable mention)
- Reed Dupre, Iowa (Honorable mention)
- Reid Snider, St. Louis (Honorable mention)
- KeMonni Pullard, St. Louis (Honorable mention)
- Carter Carraway, South Beauregard (Honorable mention)
- Brayden Guillory, Kinder (Honorable mention)
- Ethan Koonce, Westlake (Honorable mention)
- Luke Brister, South Beauregard (Honorable mention)
- Kennedy Leggett, St. Louis (Honorable mention)
- Landon Langley, Iowa (Honorable mention)
3A Softball:
- P - Brianna Fontenot - Kinder - So. - (17-6)
- C - Kamryn Howard - Iowa - Sr. - (.361 Batting Avg)
- OF - Kamryn Broussard - Iowa - Sr. - (.505 Batting Avg)
- Emorie Fontenot, South Beauregard
- Ana Alexander, Iowa (Honorable mention)
- Megan Fuselier, Kinder (Honorable mention)
- Samantha Hayes, Kinder (Honorable mention)
2A Baseball:
- P - Reese Ashworth - DeQuincy - Sr. - (10-2 Pitching Record)- WON MOST OUTSTANDING PLAYER
- IF - Jake Smith - Rosepine - Sr. - (.406 Batting Avg)
- IF - Grant Ducote - Rosepine - Sr. - (.436 Batting Avg)
- OF - Aden Cline - Rosepine - Sr. - (.424 batting Avg)
2A Softball:
- COACH OF THE YEAR: GARRETT COPPELS, VINTON
- P - Jaycie O’Connor - Vinton - Jr. (21-11 Pitching Record)
- OF - Shelby Deason - Rosepine - Sr. (.490 Batting Avg)
- Gabby Lafferty, DeQuincy (Honorable mention)
- Jenna Marler, Rosepine (Honorable mention)
- Adah Doucet. DeQuincy (Honorable mention)
- Jolie Gray, Vinton (Honorable mention)
- Baileigh Kellogg, DeQuincy (Honorable mention)
- Barbra Ann White, Rosepine (Honorable mention)
1A Baseball:
- UTL - Caleb Johnson - East Beauregard - Jr. - (.545 Batting Avg)
- Brody Campbell, East Beauregard (Honorable mention)
1A Softball:
- Hailie Daigle, East Beauregard (Honorable mention)
Class B Baseball:
- COACH OF THE YEAR: J.C. HOLT, PITKIN
- Jaxon Perkins - Pitkin - Jr. - (.432 Batting Avg)
- Kane Broussard - Lacassine - So. - (.333 Batting Avg)
- Isaac Longino - Pitkin - Jr. - (.437 Batting Avg)
- Cy Johnson, Pitkin (Honorable mention)
- Gabe Caillier, Bell City (Honorable mention)
Class B Softball:
- Mary Wicke - Bell City - Sr. - (.540 Batting Avg)
- Jade Jones, Stanley (Honorable mention)
- Shae Wetzel, Pitkin (Honorable mention)
- Ryann Landry, Bell City (Honorable mention)
Class C Baseball:
- Dylan Conner - Singer - Sr. - (.333 Batting Avg)
- Caston Perkins - Singer - Sr. - (.407 Batting Avg)
- Landon Strother - Fairview -Sr. (6-3 Pitching Record) - WON MOST OUTSTANDING PLAYER
- Connor Dowies - Fairview - So. - (.465 Batting Avg)
- Noah Lafargue - Reeves - Jr. - (.491 Batting Avg)
