Dozens of SWLA players/coaches make LSWA All-State Baseball & Softball teams

This week the final list of LSWA All-State Baseball and Softball teams was released. Here is the full list of players and coaches from Southwest Louisiana that made the teams for this past season.

5A Baseball:

P - Landon Victorian - Barbe - Jr. - (8-0 Pitching Record)

P - Jake Brown - Sulphur - Sr. - (10-2 Pitching Record)

IF - Sam Ardoin - Sam Houston - Sr. (.391 Batting Avg)

OF - Donovan Lasalle - Barbe - Sr. (.510 Batting Avg) - WON MOST OUTSTANDING PLAYER

Kasen Bellard, Barbe (Honorable mention)

Dillion Bird, Sulphur (Honorable mention)

Bryce Fontenot, Sulphur (Honorable mention)

Grant Trahan, Barbe (Honorable mention)

Luke Benoit, Sulphur (Honorable mention)

5A Softball:

P - Lexi Dibbley - Sam Houston - Sr. (25-3 Pitching Record)

UTL - Brylie Fontenot - Sam Houston - Sr. - (.393 Batting Avg)

Emma Thomson, Sulphur (Honorable mention)

Baleigh Scott, Barbe (Honorable mention)

4A Baseball

BJ Nichols, Leesville (Honorable mention)

Carter Causey, Leesville (Honorable mention)

3A Baseball:

C - Jake LaRocca - St. Louis - Sr. - (.412 Batting Avg)

IF - Lucas Alexander - Iowa - So. - (.355 Batting Avg)

OF - Griffin Cooley - Kinder - Sr. - (.462 Batting Avg)

OF - Landon Schmitz - Kinder Sr. - (.385 Batting Avg)

UTL - Jace Duhon - South Beauregard - Jr. - (9-1 Pitching Record)

James Reina, St. Louis (Honorable mention)

Reed Dupre, Iowa (Honorable mention)

Reid Snider, St. Louis (Honorable mention)

KeMonni Pullard, St. Louis (Honorable mention)

Carter Carraway, South Beauregard (Honorable mention)

Brayden Guillory, Kinder (Honorable mention)

Ethan Koonce, Westlake (Honorable mention)

Luke Brister, South Beauregard (Honorable mention)

Kennedy Leggett, St. Louis (Honorable mention)

Landon Langley, Iowa (Honorable mention)

3A Softball:

P - Brianna Fontenot - Kinder - So. - (17-6)

C - Kamryn Howard - Iowa - Sr. - (.361 Batting Avg)

OF - Kamryn Broussard - Iowa - Sr. - (.505 Batting Avg)

Emorie Fontenot, South Beauregard

Ana Alexander, Iowa (Honorable mention)

Megan Fuselier, Kinder (Honorable mention)

Samantha Hayes, Kinder (Honorable mention)

2A Baseball:

P - Reese Ashworth - DeQuincy - Sr. - (10-2 Pitching Record)- WON MOST OUTSTANDING PLAYER

IF - Jake Smith - Rosepine - Sr. - (.406 Batting Avg)

IF - Grant Ducote - Rosepine - Sr. - (.436 Batting Avg)

OF - Aden Cline - Rosepine - Sr. - (.424 batting Avg)

2A Softball:

COACH OF THE YEAR: GARRETT COPPELS, VINTON

P - Jaycie O’Connor - Vinton - Jr. (21-11 Pitching Record)

OF - Shelby Deason - Rosepine - Sr. (.490 Batting Avg)

Gabby Lafferty, DeQuincy (Honorable mention)

Jenna Marler, Rosepine (Honorable mention)

Adah Doucet. DeQuincy (Honorable mention)

Jolie Gray, Vinton (Honorable mention)

Baileigh Kellogg, DeQuincy (Honorable mention)

Barbra Ann White, Rosepine (Honorable mention)

1A Baseball:

UTL - Caleb Johnson - East Beauregard - Jr. - (.545 Batting Avg)

Brody Campbell, East Beauregard (Honorable mention)

1A Softball:

Hailie Daigle, East Beauregard (Honorable mention)

Class B Baseball:

COACH OF THE YEAR: J.C. HOLT, PITKIN

Jaxon Perkins - Pitkin - Jr. - (.432 Batting Avg)

Kane Broussard - Lacassine - So. - (.333 Batting Avg)

Isaac Longino - Pitkin - Jr. - (.437 Batting Avg)

Cy Johnson, Pitkin (Honorable mention)

Gabe Caillier, Bell City (Honorable mention)

Class B Softball:

Mary Wicke - Bell City - Sr. - (.540 Batting Avg)

Jade Jones, Stanley (Honorable mention)

Shae Wetzel, Pitkin (Honorable mention)

Ryann Landry, Bell City (Honorable mention)

Class C Baseball:

Dylan Conner - Singer - Sr. - (.333 Batting Avg)

Caston Perkins - Singer - Sr. - (.407 Batting Avg)

Landon Strother - Fairview -Sr. (6-3 Pitching Record) - WON MOST OUTSTANDING PLAYER

Connor Dowies - Fairview - So. - (.465 Batting Avg)

Noah Lafargue - Reeves - Jr. - (.491 Batting Avg)

