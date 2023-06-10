Coushatta Powwow celebrates Native American heritage and culture

Kinder, LA (KPLC) - Native Americans from all across the country come to the Coushatta Tribe Powwow to honor their deep rooted heritage.

“It’s important for us because it’s a chance to showcase who we are, the Coushatta culture is alive and well,” Coushatta Chairman Jonathan Cernek said. “This is an annual event where we invite other cultures to join us and come see what the Coushatta culture is all about.”

A large part of their culture is shown through dance as each tribe has its own traditions that are passed down and performed with pride.

“There’s a protocol and guidelines and we don’t just dress up and jump around for entertainment or amusement there’s meaning behind these dances,” dancer Alwin Tait Honadick said.

Honadick has performed for more than 40 years and has traveled all over the country to compete, meeting plenty of people along the way who share the same passion.

“I’ve made quite a few friendships out this way and even out east north so a lot of us travel to different places so sometimes my friends from north country come down here that I haven’t seen in a few years so we rekindle friendships,” Honadick said.

The powwow isn’t just about celebrating rituals and traditions, it’s also a reminder to everyone that the Native American way of life is alive as their traditions live on with each new generation.

“We’re still here, we’re not extinct, that’s what a lot of people think we are,” Coushatta princess Angel Guidry said. “They just think we’re the past but we still have futures.”

They do it to pay homage to those who came before them.

″It’s our way to honor, we still sing our songs, we speak our language, we’re still holding onto our traditions that our ancestors and our relatives did in their day and we’re still doing it today,” Coushatta princess Arden Istre said.

The powwow continues this evening with the Grand Entry Performance at 7 p.m.

