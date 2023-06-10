50/50 Thursdays
Bill would require public to stay 25 feet from law enforcement officers

The bill is awaiting Governor John Bel Edwards’ signature
By Devon Distefano
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A bill awaiting the governor’s signature would prevent the public from being within 25 feet of a law enforcement officer who is performing their duties.

House Bill 85, by Pineville State Representative Mike Johnson, could fine or imprison anyone within 25 feet of a law enforcement officer - after they tell that person to stop approaching.

“It’s about one thing - it’s about safety, safety for the men and women who put on the uniform, wear the badge and go to work in what unfortunately appears to be a more dangerous environment every day,” Johnson said.

Johnson says having that 25 feet of distance allows officers to handle a situation if something goes wrong.

“The whole point of the bill is to give that officer an area where he can take care of the business that he needs to and still be defensive if someone tries to attack him,” Johnson said.

Some locals agree with the bill.

“If it’s going to help save a life then it’s important,” local Ronald Joseph Sr. said. “If it’s going to help save a life then that’s what we need to do.”

But there are those who feel differently.

“This, of course, is just going to put more of a divide between the community and the police so I don’t think it’s a great idea at all,” one local said. “I would definitely oppose that.”

Johnson addressed some of the concerns the public may have if the bill is signed into law.

“It does not violate your constitutional rights, you can still talk to the person, you can still address the police officer, you can still ask questions, you can insult him if you want to,” Johnson said.

The law would also not prevent someone from filming an officer while they were performing their duties.

If the bill is signed into law, violators would be charged with a misdemeanor, face a possible fine of $500, and be sentenced to up to 60 days in jail.

