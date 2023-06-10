Authorities announce arrest in W. Verdine St. shooting in Sulphur

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Sulphur Police Department continues to investigate a shooting on Wednesday near West Verdine St.

Sulphur Police Department received 911 calls just after midnight in reference to shots fired near the 600 block of West Verdine St., according to Chief John Wall.

When officers arrived, they located a deceased male in the front yard with several gun shot wounds. Sulphur police have identified him as Gerald Wilson Jr. of Sulphur.

Wall said another was male located inside the residence, and he transported to a local hospital where he was listed as critical but stable condition.

Upon further investigation, police learned another man was dropped off at a local hospital. Wall said he had several gun shot wounds.

Detectives believe another suspect, Connor Guillot, was involved, and he was arrested for second degree murder on June 9, according to Wall.

Other arrests are expected.

If you have any information, contact Sulphur Police Department at (337) 527-4558 or the lead detective Detective Duplechin (337) 527-4536.

