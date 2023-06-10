Astros All-Star hitter Yordan Alvarez placed on IL with oblique injury

#Astros DH Yordan Alvarez was pulled in the third inning tonight with what the team labeled "oblique discomfort"



Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Houston Astros will have to be without arguably their best hitter as Yordan Alvarez has been added to the Astros’ 10-day injured list with right oblique discomfort.

Alvarez, who currently leads the MLB with 55 RBIs, left Houston’s June 8th game against the Toronto Blue Jays after grounding out in the game’s first inning. After the game reporters caught up with Alvarez and he said he felt pain when he swung and missed at the first two pitches in his only at-bat.

This is now the second injury to a star batter that the Astros have had to deal with this season, as Jose Altuve also missed the 44 games of the season with a broken right thumb.

Yainer Diaz is fully expected to take over now at DH for the Astros, and Houston also made the move to call up catcher Cesar Salazar from Triple-A Sugar Land.

Alvarez has put up numbers that rank at the very top of the league through 57 games as he batted (.272) with 17 home runs which ranks top five in the majors.

At a minimum, Alvarez will miss at least 10 days, but the expectation is that it could possibly extend past that timeframe depending on how the muscle heals.

The Astros are currently in a three-game series with the Cleveland Gardians and will try to weather the storm until they can get their All-Star Outfielder back in the lineup.

