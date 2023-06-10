50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Astros All-Star hitter Yordan Alvarez placed on IL with oblique injury

Astros All-Star hitter Yordan Alverez on IL with oblique injury
Astros All-Star hitter Yordan Alverez on IL with oblique injury(Houston Astros)
By Justin Margolius
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Houston Astros will have to be without arguably their best hitter as Yordan Alvarez has been added to the Astros’ 10-day injured list with right oblique discomfort.

Alvarez, who currently leads the MLB with 55 RBIs, left Houston’s June 8th game against the Toronto Blue Jays after grounding out in the game’s first inning. After the game reporters caught up with Alvarez and he said he felt pain when he swung and missed at the first two pitches in his only at-bat.

This is now the second injury to a star batter that the Astros have had to deal with this season, as Jose Altuve also missed the 44 games of the season with a broken right thumb.

Yainer Diaz is fully expected to take over now at DH for the Astros, and Houston also made the move to call up catcher Cesar Salazar from Triple-A Sugar Land.

Alvarez has put up numbers that rank at the very top of the league through 57 games as he batted (.272) with 17 home runs which ranks top five in the majors.

At a minimum, Alvarez will miss at least 10 days, but the expectation is that it could possibly extend past that timeframe depending on how the muscle heals.

The Astros are currently in a three-game series with the Cleveland Gardians and will try to weather the storm until they can get their All-Star Outfielder back in the lineup.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shelter-in-place and evacuation orders have been lifted for the Graywood subdivision and...
Shelter-in-place and evacuation lifted around Calcasieu Refining
Body found in freezer in New Iberia Arby's
Woman identified after body found in restaurant’s freezer
CPSO investigating shooting at Huber Park
CPSO: One dead in shooting near Huber Park
A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets in the early hours of...
Two-vehicle accident claims life of 19-year-old
Authorities are working a vehicle crash at the La. 108 westbound exit on I-10. Vinton Police...
Driver’s body identified after car crashes into canal

Latest News

Jace Peterson (via @Athletics)
Former Hamilton Christian, and McNeese baseball player Jace Peterson has career game
Former Hamilton Christian, and McNeese baseball player Jace Peterson has career game
Former McNeese Pitcher Grant Anderson called up by Texas Rangers
Former Cowboy Grant Anderson dazzles in Major League debut
Former McNeese Pitcher Grant Anderson called up by Texas Rangers
Former McNeese Pitcher Grant Anderson called up by Texas Rangers