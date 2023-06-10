50/50 Thursdays
Amber Alert issued for 7-month-old girl believed to be in ‘great danger’ in Kentucky

Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 12:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - Authorities in Kentucky issued an Amber Alert for a 7-month-old girl who is believed to be in “great danger.”

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children said the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office requested the Amber Alert for Jocelyn Lair on June 9.

The 7-month-old, who went missing from Monticello, Kentucky, was last seen wearing only a diaper.

The child is white, weighs 18 pounds and has hazel eyes with brown hair.

According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, Jocelyn is believed to be in the company of her mother Shelley Lair.

The 39-year-old white woman is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 119 pounds, officials said. She was last seen wearing a pink tank top with black shorts.

Shelley Lair was driving a red Ford Focus with gray and green spray paint on the passenger side of the vehicle, which has the Kentucky license plate BWV609.

Officials said Jocelyn could be in danger because of her mother’s drug use.

Kentucky’s Department for Community Based Services has an emergency custody order for the child.

Anyone with information about the child’s location should call 911 or the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at 606-878-6622.

