7News learns new details in pedestrian death on Big lake Road

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - 7News is starting to get new details surrounding the death of a 27-year-old woman in Lake Charles nearly two months ago.

Our investigative team has filed a series of public records requests after Kaleigh Fontenot passed away at the end of April.

She was injured earlier in the month after being hit by a vehicle, as she was walking along Big Lake Rd. in Lake Charles.

Louisiana State Police did not recommend criminal charges, which typically would mean the case file is open to the public, but this one is not.

We still have not received the 911 calls, the dashcam footage and even have learned there is surveillance footage that shows the crash. Instead. State police said they’re giving the case to the Calcasieu District Attorney to ultimately decide if anyone should face charges before releasing the records.

The crash happened on April 14 shortly after 11 P.M. along Big Lake Rd. in Lake Charles.

Troopers said Fontenot was walking south when she was struck by a 2022 Cadillac Escalade. According to the crash report, Fontenot was wearing dark clothing and was walking the wrong way on the street.

She was hit from behind. She reportedly told a witness she was walking home.

Two witnesses told state police they saw Fontenot before she was hit. One said she was staggering in the road, and the other said they had to get in the northbound lane to avoid hitting her.

The driver who did end up hitting her, reportedly told troopers he was leaving his camp in Big Lake that night and was bringing his child’s friend home. When he saw Fontenot, he tried to swerve to avoid hitting her but couldn’t.

The crash report also includes details that were discovered after the crash, such as Fontenot was last seen with her boyfriend at a restaurant, and she left on foot after getting into an argument with him.

Troopers mark on the report that she was emotional at the time and under the influence. Her blood alcohol level was .184. The report also indicates drug usage including marijuana, anxiety, and depression medications.

Troopers learned that because they screened Fontenot for drug and alcohol us but did not do the same for the driver who hit her. We’re told it’s because he showed no signs of impairment and wasn’t injured.

7News asked one of the questions many of you have been asking. What criteria do troopers use when deciding whether to do a toxicology test? We were told those tests are done in crashes with serious injuries, those that are fatal or where impairment is suspected.

It was just about a month ago that troopers told us we could not have the public records requested. They said although no criminal charges were pending, they were forwarding the case to the district attorney’s office for them to review.

We’ve learned the case arrived Thursday afternoon. The spokesperson says their investigation is in the very early stages of review, and a decision on whether to press charges has not been made.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.