50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

26th Coushatta Powwow this weekend

By Amma Siriboe
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It is the 26th anniversary of the Coushatta Powwow right here in Louisiana, and hundreds of people are expected to attend.

Many come from across the globe to witness the Coushatta Powwow. Jaine Fisher, Coushatta Tribe committee member explained what people in attendance can expect for the two-day event.

“So the Powwow is a really big showcase of our culture, we have as you can see behind me all of our vendors and on the other side we’re going to have our dancers,” Fisher said. “It’s a big gathering and celebration for nations to come and join us to celebrate and dance.”

The main event of the night involves at least 150 dancers.

“The biggest event of the Powwow is going to be the grand entry that is when you are going to see every single dancer in the arena dance at the same time,” Fischer said.

World champion Native-American dancers and singers gather to compete for prizes in a family-friendly event. Handcrafted jewelry, beaded moccasins with intricate details adorn the dancers — each is handmade, and most are passed down through families.

“We want to invite the public, we want to see you guys, we want to share this with you guys.”

The goal is to preserve culture, as the legacy continues 26 years later.

The Powwow kicks off tonight and will continue through tomorrow.

Entry fee for adults will be $8. Children 6 years old and under can attend for free.

June 10

  • Doors open at 10 a.m. (Gourd dance)
  • 12 p.m - Grand entry
  • 5 p.m Gourd dance
  • 7 p.m grand entry

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shelter-in-place and evacuation orders have been lifted for the Graywood subdivision and...
Shelter-in-place and evacuation lifted around Calcasieu Refining
Body found in freezer in New Iberia Arby's
Woman identified after body found in restaurant’s freezer
CPSO investigating shooting at Huber Park
CPSO: One dead in shooting near Huber Park
A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets in the early hours of...
Two-vehicle accident claims life of 19-year-old
Authorities are working a vehicle crash at the La. 108 westbound exit on I-10. Vinton Police...
Driver’s body identified after car crashes into canal

Latest News

Members of the Louisiana legislature began a special session on June 15, 2022 to redraw...
Teachers’ unions blast the type of pay raise approved by lawmakers; grants funded for hardier roofs
Stay 25 feet away from officers, bill awaiting governor's signature
Bill would require public to stay 25 feet from law enforcement officers
The Coushatta powwow holds their 26th annual event
Coushatta powwow
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chances for storms return late Saturday, a few strong ones possible