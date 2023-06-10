26th Coushatta Powwow this weekend

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It is the 26th anniversary of the Coushatta Powwow right here in Louisiana, and hundreds of people are expected to attend.

Many come from across the globe to witness the Coushatta Powwow. Jaine Fisher, Coushatta Tribe committee member explained what people in attendance can expect for the two-day event.

“So the Powwow is a really big showcase of our culture, we have as you can see behind me all of our vendors and on the other side we’re going to have our dancers,” Fisher said. “It’s a big gathering and celebration for nations to come and join us to celebrate and dance.”

The main event of the night involves at least 150 dancers.

“The biggest event of the Powwow is going to be the grand entry that is when you are going to see every single dancer in the arena dance at the same time,” Fischer said.

World champion Native-American dancers and singers gather to compete for prizes in a family-friendly event. Handcrafted jewelry, beaded moccasins with intricate details adorn the dancers — each is handmade, and most are passed down through families.

“We want to invite the public, we want to see you guys, we want to share this with you guys.”

The goal is to preserve culture, as the legacy continues 26 years later.

The Powwow kicks off tonight and will continue through tomorrow.

Entry fee for adults will be $8. Children 6 years old and under can attend for free.

Doors open at 10 a.m. (Gourd dance)

12 p.m - Grand entry

5 p.m Gourd dance

7 p.m grand entry

