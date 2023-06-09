50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Zion’s stepfather: I stand by my son 100%

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - At an event to announce a new partnership between Jefferson Parish Schools and the Zion Williamson Foundation, Williamson’s stepfather, Lee Anderson, appeared to respond to the recent social media whirlwind surrounding the star Pelicans forward.

After applauding the work done behind the scenes to launch the Jefferson Summer Bridge program, Anderson, who raised Williamson from a young age, urged caution in believing what you see and hear.

“And I want to say this... and I want to be politically correct when I say it.,” Anderson interjected toward the end of his comments on the new program. “That’s my son and I love him. When I was a child; I walked like a child, talked like a child, did childish things. But, when I became a man... when I understood, God blessed me.”

“Believe half of what you see and nothing you hear. That’s all I want to say,” Anderson continued to a chorus of applause. “I stand by my son one hundred percent. I wasn’t always where I am today.”

In a YouTube video earlier this week, Williamson announced his girlfriend, Ahkeema, was pregnant with his first child.

The announcement set off a firestorm of internet gossip and innuendo about other alleged relationships.

The Summer Bridge program is a free summer learning program that also provides kids with “summer smart snack and wellness kits.” Across 16 sites, school officials say approximately 4,800 Jefferson Parish Schools students are participating in the program.

Atmos Energy and the American Heart Association of Greater New Orleans are also working with the Zion Williamson Foundation’s endeavor.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shelter-in-place and evacuation orders have been lifted for the Graywood subdivision and...
Shelter-in-place and evacuation lifted around Calcasieu Refining
Body found in freezer in New Iberia Arby's
Woman identified after body found in restaurant’s freezer
Tickets for this year's home will go on sale June 6th!
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets in the early hours of...
Two-vehicle accident claims life of 19-year-old
CPSO investigating shooting at Huber Park
CPSO: One dead in shooting near Huber Park

Latest News

New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. (22), forward Herbert Jones (5) and guard Trey...
Wolves pass Pels in play-in seeding after Gobert punches teammate
Tiger Woods watches on the 13th hole during the weather delayed third round of the Masters golf...
Woods withdraws before completing 3rd round of Masters
Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) shoots against Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis,...
Pelicans more likely to face postseason play-in game after 121-103 loss to Kings
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson during the second half of an NBA basketball game...
Zion sidelined for two more weeks, cleared to return to practice
Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) shoots over Spurs defender Keita Bates-Diop in the first...
Ingram scores 32 to lead Pelicans past Spurs, 119-84