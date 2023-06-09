Texarkana police rescue woman hanging by foot from second-story window

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Texarkana police saved a woman from falling out of a second-story window by holding on to her ankle until back up arrived.

On June 8, officers Aaron Jones and Lauren Freeman with the Texarkana Texas Police Department went to an apartment complex on a report of a woman trespassing. After speaking with the manager of the apartment, police went upstairs to tell the woman to vacate the premises.

According to TTPD, the officers heard cries for help and rushed to the source of the sound. When they arrived, they found a woman dangling from a window by only her leg. Officers then managed to grab the woman’s ankle to try to keep her from falling to the ground below.

The 57-year-old woman had tried to slip out of a window at the back of the apartment to evade police. The window happened to be on the second floor of the building, which led to her hanging upside down, said officials with TTPD.

A woman tried to evade police by slipping out a second-story window. (TTPD)

Even though she was struggling, TTPD officers were able to hold on to her for more than five minutes until the Texarkana Texas Fire Department arrived with a ladder to get her down.

Both of the officers were worn out by the time the ordeal was over.

The woman didn’t suffer any serious injuries.

