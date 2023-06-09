50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - June 8, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 8, 2023.

Robin Shaniya Jackson, 21, Vinton: Hit and run driving.

Jalen Paul Latigue, 31, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; driver must be licensed; false certificates; switched license plates; driver must be licensed.

Michela Dachonell Goins, 26, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; owner must secure registration (3 charges); driver must be licensed (6 charges); careless operation; vehicle license required (3 charges); child must be properly restrained (2 charges); must have evidence of motor vehicle liability in vehicle (3 charges); careless operation; no inspection sticker.

Kenneth McKenzie James, 35, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse (3 charges); contempt of court; possession of a Schedule IV drug; driving a vehicle with a suspended license.

Anthony Joseph Johnson, 22, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; contempt of court.

Baily ElijahRandal Andras, 22, Longville: Pedestrians on interstate highways; resisting an officer; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; instate detainer.

Devin Gerard Randall Jr., 20, Lake Charles: Illegal carrying of weapons; possession of marijuana; monetary instrument abuse; resisting an officer by flight; obstruction of justice.

Darren Paul Louviere, 44, Westlake: Domestic abuse.

Quincy Martin Vallery, 42, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; disturbing the peace.

