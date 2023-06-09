SPAR holds program to teach kids with down syndrome how to swim

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s summertime, so a lot of us will be spending time around the pool. That’s why it’s important to all kids know how to swim.

Today, SPAR welcomed the Down Syndrome Association and the “iCan Shine” program to help those with Down syndrome be the swimmers they can be.

The “iCan Shine” program is committed to offering a variety of programs to enrich and impact the lives of people with disabilities.

Each swimmer was partnered with a buddy, learning to scoop, splash, and dive.

Tomorrow another session will be held at SPAR for anyone looking for swimming tips.

