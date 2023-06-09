Lake Charles man who previously received presidential pardon sentenced to 19 years for meth trafficking

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man who received a presidential pardon in 2016 for drug-related crimes has now been sentenced to 19 years in prison for meth trafficking, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Andrew Simmons III, 42, was one of 214 federal prisoners to have his sentence commuted by President Barack Obama in 2016. At the time, Simmons was serving 25 years in prison with 10 years supervised release after he was convicted in federal court of cocaine possession with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Simmons was released under the condition he enroll in residential drug treatment.

But on August 10, 2021, Simmons was arrested again as Louisiana State Troopers and agents with Calcasieu’s Anti-Drug Task Force executed an arrest warrant.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Simmons exited his residence and got into his vehicle, leading authorities on a short high-speed chase, then foot pursuit before being arrested.

Inside the vehicle, officers located a black duffle bag which contained several clear bags containing approximately 4,121 grams of methamphetamine, as well as a loaded Ruger 9mm pistol.

Simmons has been sentenced by United States District Judge James D. Cain to 19 years and 7 months in prison followed by 5 years of supervised release for possession of meth with the intent to distribute.

The case was investigated by the Department of Homeland Security-Criminal Investigation, Louisiana State Police, and Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel J. Vermaelen.

