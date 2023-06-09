50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Lake Charles man dies in pedestrian accident near Iowa

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Iowa, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has died after being struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Hwy 101 and Hwy 165 in Jefferson Davis Parish, according to Louisiana State Police Troop D.

Trooper Derek Senegal says troopers responded to reports of the crash around 3:30 a.m. this morning, Friday, June 9.

Upon investigation, troopers say the driver of a 2099 Toyota Camry was traveling south along Hwy 165 when they struck Barry Lee Corbins, 64, of Lake Charles who was walking in the outside lane of travel.

Corbins was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the Toyota was not suspected to be impaired during the accident, though toxicology samples were obtained.

Authorities urge pedestrians to remain aware of their surroundings and oncoming traffic when walking near or on a roadway. Precautions such as wearing reflective materials, avoiding distractions, assuming that they can not be seen by motorists at night, and walking a safe distance from travel lanes can prevent pedestrian-related crashes.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shelter-in-place and evacuation orders have been lifted for the Graywood subdivision and...
Shelter-in-place and evacuation lifted around Calcasieu Refining
Body found in freezer in New Iberia Arby's
Woman identified after body found in restaurant’s freezer
Authorities are working a vehicle crash at the La. 108 westbound exit on I-10. Vinton Police...
Driver’s body identified after car crashes into canal
CPSO investigating shooting at Huber Park
CPSO: One dead in shooting near Huber Park
A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets in the early hours of...
Two-vehicle accident claims life of 19-year-old

Latest News

Hayes Library holding nature photography contest
Louisiana State Capitol
Gov. Edwards signs bills into law from 2023 Legislative Session
The commissioners are the men and women who check IDs to verify people are registered voters,...
Calcasieu Cleark of Court requesting election commissioner volunteers amid shortage
Justin Ned, 22, of DeQuincy
Fourth suspect in Ardoin murder arrested in Dallas