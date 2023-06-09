Lake Charles man dies in pedestrian accident near Iowa

Iowa, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has died after being struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Hwy 101 and Hwy 165 in Jefferson Davis Parish, according to Louisiana State Police Troop D.

Trooper Derek Senegal says troopers responded to reports of the crash around 3:30 a.m. this morning, Friday, June 9.

Upon investigation, troopers say the driver of a 2099 Toyota Camry was traveling south along Hwy 165 when they struck Barry Lee Corbins, 64, of Lake Charles who was walking in the outside lane of travel.

Corbins was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the Toyota was not suspected to be impaired during the accident, though toxicology samples were obtained.

Authorities urge pedestrians to remain aware of their surroundings and oncoming traffic when walking near or on a roadway. Precautions such as wearing reflective materials, avoiding distractions, assuming that they can not be seen by motorists at night, and walking a safe distance from travel lanes can prevent pedestrian-related crashes.

