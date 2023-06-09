50/50 Thursdays
Lake Arthur considers repeal of pit bull ban

Lake Arthur Pit Bull Ordinance
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Town of Lake Arthur officials say a 20-year-old ban on pit bulls is difficult to enforce.

The town council is considering repealing it and instead relying on a vicious dog ordinance already on the books.

“Twenty years when the ban was introduced, people bred pure pit bulls, they were easy to identify,” Mayor Poncho LeJeune said. “Now you have 10 percent pit, 20 percent pit. To be honest, I couldn’t tell the difference between a pit bull and a bulldog.”

Police Chief Jared Thomas agrees with those sentiments.

“What was hard about it, was when you go to someone’s house, the ordinance said ‘If it even resembles a pit bull.’ Well, how do you tell?” Thomas said. “There’s no pure-bred pit bulls anymore, they’re all crossbred.”

Both LeJeune and Thomas say the only way to truly tell the difference is a DNA test.

“And we just can’t afford that,” LeJeune said.

Thomas said the majority of the pit bull calls to police are about them roaming free - which he says is already covered by the town’s leash law.

If the pit bull ban is repealed, officials say they will instead focus on the leash law and the vicious dog ordinance.

“If it’s a mean dog, it’s a mean dog,” LeJeune said.

A motion to consider repealing Ordinance 486 - Prohibiting Pitt Bull Dogs within the Town of Lake Arthur - was voted in at Wednesday’s council meeting. The council will vote at next month’s meeting on whether to do away with the law.

