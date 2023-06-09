Greinwich Terrace home buyout progressing

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -It’s been about two years since the buyout of homes in Greinwich Terrace in Lake Charles started.

The program is aimed at getting people whose homes repeatedly flood to higher ground. While many people have completed the process, some still struggle.

Calcasieu Parish officials say the state has made significant progress with its voluntary buyout program. So far 69 homes have been purchased and are being demolished. Another 20 are in the closing process and 14 are still in the eligibility and title review phase.

Evellia Bellard wanted to stay in her Greinwich Terrace home so her family remodeled it after the hurricane with insurance money. But just a week after she moved back in, she died.

Her children now want to participate in the buyout.

“She was able to live in her home for 7 days before she passed, so we didn’t participate in the program until after she passed,” said her daughter Patricia Espree.

Her children have now applied for the buyout but are struggling with title issues and vandalism.

Daughter Berline Smith says they’ve had a lot of trouble.

“It’s been vandalized, can’t rent it out. That would have been our other option, to rent it out to people but we can’t even do that it’s so messed up. We’d have to repair it all over again, we can’t do that,” said Smith.

There is no specific timeline on when the program will end. But Pat Forbes, executive director of the Louisiana Office of Community Development, says they want to help people get out of houses that keep flooding.

“I believe at this point we have made offers to all the folks for whom we have a budgeted amount of funds but we continue to reassess all of our projects around the state and look for continued opportunities for getting people out of harm’s way and Greinwich Terrace certainly provides a great opportunity for that,” said Forbes.

The family members of Evellia Bellard were of the impression they could get more money than the value determined by an appraisal.

But the executive director of the State Office of Community Development, Pat Forbes, says it doesn’t work that way though he cannot discuss any specific homeowners due to privacy rules.

Forbes explained those who lived in the houses in the designated area over a certain time period, are sometimes eligible for “incentive money.” That’s to make sure if they move to higher ground they can afford to buy a house comparable to what they lived in before the buyout.

But if heirs are just trying to dispose of the property, they would not be entitled to incentive money.

The state doesn’t expect to get more money for buyouts in the neighborhood.

Calcasieu Parish is still trying to develop project ideas for the vacant land. A parish spokesperson says they may use the space for a drainage improvement project to reduce flooding for the rest of the neighborhood.

