GOTTA EAT: Breakfast and beignets at Coffee:30

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Well, there’s a little coffee shop here in Lake Charles that will let you indulge in breakfast all day.

Prepare to have your tastebuds mesmerized by Coffee:30. It’s a place that takes pride in its creations whether its frozen, hot, or poured over ice cream. Coffee: 30 will challenge your cravings and exceed your expectations.

Behind the craft and creative brews is a dynamic duo that created a restaurant that stops time when you take one bite of their food.

Joshua Smith and Shadi Abrusley make quite the team with the help of their wives. They met as the community rebuilt from Hurricanes Laura and Delta, “And that’s kind of when we got together and we opened up the first Coffee:30,” said Smith.

The pair say they’re the best of both worlds, combining Shadi’s previous business knowledge with Joshua’s vision of the perfect coffee shop.

“It was always a dream of ours to be able to have a restaurant and to be able to have a coffee shop,” said Smith.

Now it’s an airy and unique breakfast spot that will make sure you keep your sunny side up on any day of the week.

Jared Bellard is a regular at the cozy coffee shop and says he recommends it to everyone, “Coffee:30 is definitely my spot and I recommend it to anyone that wants to get their day started the right way.”

The doors open at 7 a.m. as they prepare all your favorite breakfast treats and coffee...lots and lots of coffee.

Makenzie Chaffin was visiting Lake Charles for a tournament and as soon as she arrived was tipped off about a cozy little coffee shop that she should try out.

“I got the caramel macchiato, it’s really tasty. It’s a lot more fun than my Kurig coffee that I drink every morning” said Chaffin.

Scrambling for a place that has a menu filled with savory options? Look no further.

“Food doesn’t have to be complicated it just has to be good and what people want,” said Abrusley.

My advice, try everything.

The first thing I tried out was their chicken and waffles which is made with pearl sugar, eggs, and applewood bacon. Yum!

But, taking a look at their menu, I noticed they served burgers too! Luckily, I saved room for the Highnoon Wagyu burger. And let me tell you, it was worth every bite!

Though, word on the street is that Coffee:30 is known for a very specific sweet treat that so many Louisianaians love. Their beignets.

“Beignets are our number one thing. We sell more beignets than anything on the entire menu,” said Smith.

If you want to take a bite of the beignet but want to avoid all that sugar, try the beignets with a crawfish sauce for a more subtle and savory flavor.

Coffee:30 now has two locations:

127 W. College StreetLake Charles, LA 70605

4720 Nelson Road, Suite 110Lake Charles, LA 70605

