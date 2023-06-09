50/50 Thursdays
Fourth suspect in Ardoin murder arrested in Dallas

Published: Jun. 9, 2023
Westlake, LA (KPLC) - The fourth suspect in the Feb. 1 shooting death of Damarcus Ardoin has been arrested, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says Justin J. Ned, 22, of DeQuincy, was located by the U.S. Marshal’s Office near Dallas, Texas on June 8.

Justin Ned, 22, of DeQuincy(Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

Ned was one of four suspects believed to be responsible for the death of Ardoin who was shot in the Dove Creek Community of Westlake.

Autoria “Tori” Lachney, 22, of Lake Charles, and Kevin E. Williams, Jr., 23, of Eunice, were arrested just days after the homicide.

William D. Dennis, 24, of Lake Charles, was arrested by authorities in Georgia where he was booked into the Lowndes County Jail in Valdosta. On May 25, he was transported back to Calcasieu Parish and booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center.

