50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain will be limited Friday, but chances increase Saturday

By Wade Hampton
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:54 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Friday will be another warm and humid day with limited rain chances.  High temperatures will top out in the upper 80s to low 90s and heat indices will reach the low to mid 90s!  We may see a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms, but they will likely be limited in nature.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

Rain chances may increase on Saturday as an upper level disturbance moves in from the north and northwest.  This may push an organized line of showers and storms into our area by the afternoon or early evening hours.  These disturbances are usually not handled very well by computer models, and if it weakens before it reaches SWLA we may not see rain at all.  Though it would be best to plan on scattered showers and storms arriving in the afternoon.  If you have outdoor plans just keep a close eye on the sky and use our First Alert Weather app to check the radar.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

Upper level high pressure will develop beginning on Sunday and will remain in our area through most of next week.  This will limit or possibly eliminate any chance of rain, though a brief very isolated shower cannot be ruled out in the afternoon hours.  Temperatures will climb as well with most areas reaching at least the low 90s for afternoon highs, and inland areas could flirt with 100!  The humidity is not going anywhere, so it will feel very uncomfortable with heat indices definitely reaching the upper 90s and possibly well into the 100s!

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

The tropics remain quiet with no signs of anything threatening SWLA through next week.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shelter-in-place and evacuation orders have been lifted for the Graywood subdivision and...
Shelter-in-place and evacuation lifted around Calcasieu Refining
Body found in freezer in New Iberia Arby's
Woman identified after body found in restaurant’s freezer
Authorities are working a vehicle crash at the La. 108 westbound exit on I-10. Vinton Police...
Driver’s body identified after car crashes into canal
CPSO investigating shooting at Huber Park
CPSO: One dead in shooting near Huber Park
Fueling system on fire at Jeff Davis Electric Fulton substation
Fire extinguished at Jeff Davis Electric Fulton substation

Latest News

KPLC Live at 5 - KPLC First Alert Forecast
KPLC 7 News Nightcast - KPLC First Alert Forecast
KPLC / KVHP FOX29 / ABC SWLA News Now - KPLC First Alert Forecast
KPLC 7 News: Joseph's Morning Forecast