FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain will be limited Friday, but chances increase Saturday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Friday will be another warm and humid day with limited rain chances. High temperatures will top out in the upper 80s to low 90s and heat indices will reach the low to mid 90s! We may see a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms, but they will likely be limited in nature.

Rain chances may increase on Saturday as an upper level disturbance moves in from the north and northwest. This may push an organized line of showers and storms into our area by the afternoon or early evening hours. These disturbances are usually not handled very well by computer models, and if it weakens before it reaches SWLA we may not see rain at all. Though it would be best to plan on scattered showers and storms arriving in the afternoon. If you have outdoor plans just keep a close eye on the sky and use our First Alert Weather app to check the radar.

Upper level high pressure will develop beginning on Sunday and will remain in our area through most of next week. This will limit or possibly eliminate any chance of rain, though a brief very isolated shower cannot be ruled out in the afternoon hours. Temperatures will climb as well with most areas reaching at least the low 90s for afternoon highs, and inland areas could flirt with 100! The humidity is not going anywhere, so it will feel very uncomfortable with heat indices definitely reaching the upper 90s and possibly well into the 100s!

The tropics remain quiet with no signs of anything threatening SWLA through next week.

