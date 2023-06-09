FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chances for storms return late Saturday, a few strong ones possible

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A similar weather story kicks off our Saturday across SW Louisiana. As has been the case the past couple weeks temperatures warm quickly in the morning and early afternoon, and high temperatures are likely to approach the upper 80′s and early 90′s once again. With that heating, some scattered afternoon storms will try to form along the seabreeze and slowly move north. Otherwise, we’ll have partly cloudy and very warm conditions.

KPLC First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

Changes begin to take place by early in the evening. It will be around that time a complex of showers and storms will begin to approach SW Louisiana. The storms may try to weaken a little upon arrival, but these disturbances are usually not handled very well by computer models. Any storms that do hold together could try to organize, potentially becoming strong. The main hazards would be strong winds and hail. So if you have any outdoor plans, they should still generally be ok through the mid afternoon. After that, you’ll want to keep an eye on the sky, and have indoor alternates ready especially later in the day and evening. Of course, you can track any activity with the First Alert Weather App, and it will also let you know if any alerts are issued.

KPLC First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

Starting Sunday, an upper-level high pressure system begins too build in, starting a warming trend. That high moves closer early next week, resulting in even warmer temperatures and heat indices that could approach triple digits in spots. We’ll also see even lower rain chances as well.

- Max Lagano

