Calcasieu deputies looking for the driver in a hit-and-run

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit and run that happened Friday, May 19, at approximately 1:00 p.m.

Deputies say the driver of the car was exiting a trailer park on Mosswood Drive in Sulphur when he struck the gate, causing damages. The driver and the passenger reportedly got out of the car to look for damage, then fled the scene.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking anyone who can identify the suspects or car seen in the photographs, or anyone with information related to the case to call CPSO Sgt. Casey Steech at 491-3846 and reference complaint number 23-55773.

Calcasieu Parish Hit-and-Run (CPSO)

