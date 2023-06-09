Calcasieu Cleark of Court requesting election commissioner volunteers amid shortage

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Clerk of Court Lynn Jones is asking for any residents who might be interested in volunteering as election commissioners to please apply.

“We are calling for citizens who want to be a part of the Election Process. It takes a small army to conduct an election, and we desperately need commissioners.”

Election commissioner volunteers have been in short supply since the onset of the COVID pandemic as well as Hurricanes Laura and Delta.

“Prior to Covid and the storms, we were seeing the same slow decline as the rest of the nation, but 2020 hit our commissioner roster really hard. We need between 800-900 to run our larger elections efficiently so that citizens aren’t faced with long waits.”

Anyone who wants to volunteer as a commissioner must meet the qualifications for the position and attend a one-time 3-hour training course. The class is free and will end with an open-book test.

Qualified commissioners who work an election day will earn $200.

The next Commissioner Schools are scheduled for Tuesday, June 13 in Sulphur at the West Cal Event Center, and Thursday, June 15 at the Allen August Multipurpose Annex in Lake Charles.

Both classes start at 6 p.m.

Those unable to attend should contact the Election Directors, as another opportunity may become available before the November election.

Once an individual becomes a Commissioner, the Clerk of Court offers continuing education to keep Commissioners updated as laws and protocols change.

To get more information on how to become an Election Commissioner, visit the Clerk of Court website at https://www.calclerkofcourt.com/become-a-commisioner or call the Co-Directors of Elections: Jean Ann East at 337-437-3558 (Ext 123) or Princella Ryan at 337-437-3558 (Ext 144).

