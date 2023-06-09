Boy Scouts honor KPLC’s John Bridges

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It was a special night for us at KPLC as our very own John Bridges was honored with the “Spirit of the Eagle” award from the Boy Scouts.

John joined the Scouts at a young age, becoming an Eagle Scout in 1976.

Many members of the Scouts and community gathered to celebrate John’s big night.

“Scouting has always been a part of my life. I grew up in a family of scouts. My dad was a Scout Master for 30 something years, and so it just kind of found me and I’ve learned through scouting to serve the community and to treat others with respect and I just want to help continue that,” said John.

We’re so happy to see John recognized for his dedication to the community, we wish him a heartfelt congratulations tonight.

