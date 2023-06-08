Video shows rodeo contestant catching runaway horse

50/50 Thursdays
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - One contestant at the Rodeo State Finals got a chance to put all his practice to use when a horse got loose at the West Cal Arena.

Security video shows the horse bolting from the arena parking lot as Hudson Gros chased after it on his own horse. His first attempt to rope the runaway missed, but he was able to recoil his rope, rebuild the loop, and catch the horse in the parking lot of the nearby hotel.

Nice save Hudson!

