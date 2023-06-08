Two SWLA bridges closing for repairs

SOUTHWEST, LA (KPLC) - Two bridges, one in Beauregard Parish and one in Cameron Parish, will be closing for repairs.

The Palmetto Creek Bridge on Graybow Rd. between Loftin Rd. and Hayes Rd. in Beauregard Parish will close for crews to replace the bridge.

The closure will last from June 19, 2023, until the spring of 2024.

Replacement of the bridge will cost $1,417,185.16, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation.

Drivers can detour using LA 3099 between Texas Street and Graybow Road.

In Cameron Parish, the Superior Canal Bridge is closed until further notice for needed structural repairs discovered during a field inspection.

Detour routes include:

Drivers heading east along LA 82 (Cameron to Pecan Island), take LA 27 N (Holmwood) to LA 14 E (Kaplan), then LA 35 S (Forked Island), then LA 82 S to Pecan Island.

Drivers heading west along LA 82 (Pecan Island to Cameron), take LA 82 N (Forked Island) to LA 35 N (Kaplan), then LA 14 W (Holmwood), then LA 27 S to Cameron.

