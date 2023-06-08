Three Lake Charles chefs competing in Louisiana seafood cook-off
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Three chefs are representing the City of Lake Charles in the 16th annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off.
Stephen Coblentz, executive chef at Charthouse, Greg Gizzaffi, executive chef at Landry’s Seafood, and Dustin Frederick, chef at Restaurant Calla, will cook against each other and nine other chefs from across Louisiana.
To be eligible to compete, a chef must be the executive chef of a free-standing Louisiana restaurant belonging to the Louisiana Restaurant Association, a proud partner of both the Louisiana and Great American Seafood Cook-Offs.
The full list of chefs competing include:
- Ashley Allen, Executive Chef, Coconuts Bar and Grill; Vidalia
- Stephen Coblentz, Executive Chef, Charthouse; Lake Charles
- Ben Fidelak, Executive Chef/Owner, Mariner’s Restaurant; Natchitoches
- Dustin Frederick, Chef, Restaurant Calla; Lake Charles
- Greg Gizzaffi, Executive Chef, Landry’s Seafood House; Lake Charles
- Owen Hohl, Chef, Hot Tails; New Roads & Prairieville
- Blake Jackson, Executive Chef, Drake Foods LLC – Looosiana Seafood Market, Drake Catering, Whisk Dessert Bar; Shreveport
- Brett Monteleone, The Overpass Merchant; Baton Rouge
- Chris Motto, Executive Chef, Jubans; Baton Rouge
- Chad Phares, Executive Chef, Hurricane Hole; Grand Isle
- Amy Sins, Chef, Langlois; New Orleans
- Christopher Vazquez, Executive Chef, Redfish Grill; New Orleans
Tickets to Chuck Tastes Restaurant Night are $50, and include the 2023 Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off. To purchase tickets, CLICK HERE.
