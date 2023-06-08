50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Therapeutic camp for kids offered in Sulphur

By Angelica Butine
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A camp in Sulphur is offering a unique experience for children with physical and mental challenges.

Camp Smiling Faces is being held throughout the week at the Calcasieu Cameron Hospital’s Genesis Therapeutic Riding Center.

Campers will get to experience hands-on, sensory camp activities like arts and crafts, fishing, and even horseback riding.

Camp Smiling Faces is for children ages 4 through 12, that have mental and physical challenges like autism, down syndrome, and cerebral palsy.

”It’s great to see them interact. We have a thing every day so we have them an Orbeez, waterbeez, we have them in sand so they get sight of sensory,” occupational therapist Vonda Flue said. “They get the sensory of being on a horse so therapeutically it’s really great for them to be involved in all of these activities.”

The camp has 15-total campers this year and over 40-volunteers.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shelter-in-place and evacuation orders have been lifted for the Graywood subdivision and...
Shelter-in-place and evacuation lifted around Calcasieu Refining
David V. Doyle, 58, Starks
Starks man accused of shooting 14-year-old girl in back of head as she was playing hide-and-seek
Body found in freezer in New Iberia Arby's
Woman identified after body found in restaurant’s freezer
CPSO investigating shooting at Huber Park
CPSO: One dead in shooting near Huber Park
Authorities are working a vehicle crash at the La. 108 westbound exit on I-10. Vinton Police...
Driver’s body identified after car crashes into canal

Latest News

Therapeutic camp for kids offered in Sulphur
Therapeutic camp for kids offered in Sulphur
Shrimpers and fishers concerned about LNG expansion
Shrimpers and fishers concerned about LNG expansion
Shrimpers and fishers concerned about LNG expansion
Shrimpers and fishers concerned about LNG expansion
One dead, one injured in overnight shooting in Sulphur
One dead, one injured in overnight shooting in Sulphur