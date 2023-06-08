Therapeutic camp for kids offered in Sulphur

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A camp in Sulphur is offering a unique experience for children with physical and mental challenges.

Camp Smiling Faces is being held throughout the week at the Calcasieu Cameron Hospital’s Genesis Therapeutic Riding Center.

Campers will get to experience hands-on, sensory camp activities like arts and crafts, fishing, and even horseback riding.

Camp Smiling Faces is for children ages 4 through 12, that have mental and physical challenges like autism, down syndrome, and cerebral palsy.

”It’s great to see them interact. We have a thing every day so we have them an Orbeez, waterbeez, we have them in sand so they get sight of sensory,” occupational therapist Vonda Flue said. “They get the sensory of being on a horse so therapeutically it’s really great for them to be involved in all of these activities.”

The camp has 15-total campers this year and over 40-volunteers.

