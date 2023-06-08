50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - June 7, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 7, 2023.

Malik Javonne Davis, 19, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; home invasion.

Tyler Lee Carter, 21, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; illegal carrying of weapons; resisting an officer.

Sandeza Dewayna Singleton, 19, Lake Charles: Illegal carrying of weapons.

Adam Denton Harris, 49, Lake Charles: Flight from an officer; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; registration plate must be illuminated.

Connor Terrell Guillot, 26, Lake Charles: Unauthorized use of a movable.

Jason Jacob Winford, 38, Lake Charles: Burglary; battery; domestic abuse.

Mason Alexander Adams, 22, Annacoco: Theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000; revocation of parole.

Machale Boutte, 26, Lafayette: Possession of stolen things worth over $25,000.

James Wayne Carey Jr., 32, Sulphur: Theft under $1,000; burglary; identity theft; contempt of court (2 charges); theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000; burglary (2 charges); property damage under $1,000; trespassing.

Christopher Joseph Jolivette, 32, Lake Charles: Cruelty to juveniles; child desertion.

Robert Lucian Thibodeaux, 68, Homeless: Illegal carrying of weapons; possession of a firearm with an obliterated mark.

Kirk Anthony Lavergne, 38, Lake Charles: Disturbing the peace; resisting a police officer with force; battery of a police officer; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Arthur Lee Foney Jr., 45, Pineville: Possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of a felony (2 charges); illegal carrying of weapons (2 charges); broken headlamps on a motor vehicle.

Rayford Joseph Dartez Jr., 45, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); theft under $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription (3 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shelter-in-place and evacuation orders have been lifted for the Graywood subdivision and...
Shelter-in-place and evacuation lifted around Calcasieu Refining
Body found in freezer in New Iberia Arby's
Woman identified after body found in restaurant’s freezer
CPSO investigating shooting at Huber Park
CPSO: One dead in shooting near Huber Park
Authorities are working a vehicle crash at the La. 108 westbound exit on I-10. Vinton Police...
Driver’s body identified after car crashes into canal
A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets in the early hours of...
Two-vehicle accident claims life of 19-year-old

Latest News

Jennings elementary summer camp activities canceled for June 8
Air Quality Action Day declared for most of Louisiana
Air Quality Action Day declared for most of Louisiana
Air Quality Action Day declared for most of Louisiana
Air Quality Action Day declared for most of Louisiana
Afternoon conditions Thursday
First Alert Forecast: Another sunny morning, a few less showers this afternoon