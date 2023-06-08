SWLA Arrest Report - June 7, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 7, 2023.

Malik Javonne Davis, 19, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; home invasion.

Tyler Lee Carter, 21, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; illegal carrying of weapons; resisting an officer.

Sandeza Dewayna Singleton, 19, Lake Charles: Illegal carrying of weapons.

Adam Denton Harris, 49, Lake Charles: Flight from an officer; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; registration plate must be illuminated.

Connor Terrell Guillot, 26, Lake Charles: Unauthorized use of a movable.

Jason Jacob Winford, 38, Lake Charles: Burglary; battery; domestic abuse.

Mason Alexander Adams, 22, Annacoco: Theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000; revocation of parole.

Machale Boutte, 26, Lafayette: Possession of stolen things worth over $25,000.

James Wayne Carey Jr., 32, Sulphur: Theft under $1,000; burglary; identity theft; contempt of court (2 charges); theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000; burglary (2 charges); property damage under $1,000; trespassing.

Christopher Joseph Jolivette, 32, Lake Charles: Cruelty to juveniles; child desertion.

Robert Lucian Thibodeaux, 68, Homeless: Illegal carrying of weapons; possession of a firearm with an obliterated mark.

Kirk Anthony Lavergne, 38, Lake Charles: Disturbing the peace; resisting a police officer with force; battery of a police officer; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Arthur Lee Foney Jr., 45, Pineville: Possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of a felony (2 charges); illegal carrying of weapons (2 charges); broken headlamps on a motor vehicle.

Rayford Joseph Dartez Jr., 45, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); theft under $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription (3 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia.

