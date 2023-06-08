Redesignation ceremony set for Fort Polk

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Fort Polk is set to be redesignated as Fort Johnson in a ceremony scheduled for June 13.

The new name honors Sgt. William Henry Johnson, a World War I Medal of Honor recipient from North Carolina who served in the New York National Guard’s 369th U.S. Infantry Regiment. The 369th Infantry Regiment was ordered into battle in 1918, and Johnson and his unit were brigaded with a French army colonial unit in frontline combat. Johnson served one tour of duty on the western edge of the Argonne Forest in France’s Champagne region, from 1918-1919.

Historian Claudia Houston has identified William Henry Johnson as an "independent man" of color who fought for the Union in the Battle of New Bern. (New Bern Historical Society)

For his battlefield valor, Johnson became one of the first Americans to be awarded the French Croix de Guerre avec Palme, France’s highest award for valor

Johnson was posthumously awarded the Purple Heart, the Distinguished Service Cross, and the Medal of Honor.

General Daniel R. Hokanson, the 29th Chief of the National Guard Bureau and a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff will be attending the ceremony.

“Sgt. William Henry Johnson embodied the warrior spirit, and we are deeply honored to bear his name at the Home of Heroes,” said Brig. Gen. David Gardner, commanding general of the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk.

Fort Polk is one of nine Army forts named after Confederate generals being renamed.

During World Wars I and II, forts created in the North were named after Union Civil War generals and those in the South were named after Confederate generals.

The Congressional Naming Commission in accordance with U.S. Department of Defense recommendations is redesignating those nine forts, removing the names, symbols, displays, monuments, and paraphernalia that commemorate the Confederate States.

